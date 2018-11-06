John Hagen

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 06/11/2018 - 08:15

July 29, 1930 – June 8, 2018

OLATHE — John Hagen, Melvern, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe. He was 87.

He was born July 29, 1930, at St. Louis, Mo., the son of John and Beatrice Baldwin Hagen. He lived in Melvern for a number of years and was in Olathe for the last year.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force at the rank of Master Sergeant after 26 years of service. He was a member of Melvern American Legion Post No. 317 and Melvern United Methodist Church.

He married Neva Kay Lane Sept. 27, 1959, at Melvern. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tom Hagen; and a sister, Joan McGrath.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Robert Hagen, Alabama, John Hagen, Sweden, Douglas Hagen, Kansas, and Linda Mills, Kansas; two sisters, Bea Lightfoot and Doris McGrath; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 15 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House, Melvern American Legion Post No. 317 or Melvern United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us