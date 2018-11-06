July 29, 1930 – June 8, 2018

OLATHE — John Hagen, Melvern, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe. He was 87.

He was born July 29, 1930, at St. Louis, Mo., the son of John and Beatrice Baldwin Hagen. He lived in Melvern for a number of years and was in Olathe for the last year.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force at the rank of Master Sergeant after 26 years of service. He was a member of Melvern American Legion Post No. 317 and Melvern United Methodist Church.

He married Neva Kay Lane Sept. 27, 1959, at Melvern. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tom Hagen; and a sister, Joan McGrath.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Robert Hagen, Alabama, John Hagen, Sweden, Douglas Hagen, Kansas, and Linda Mills, Kansas; two sisters, Bea Lightfoot and Doris McGrath; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 15 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House, Melvern American Legion Post No. 317 or Melvern United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

