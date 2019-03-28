March 2, 1938 – March 25, 2019

OLATHE — John Pankratz, Overbrook, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe. He was 81.

He was born March 2, 1938, at Halstead, the youngest of six, to John and Lydia Wiebe Pankratz. He grew up in rural Hillsboro and lived in Wichita, Newton and Lyndon before moving south of Overbrook several years ago.

He owned and operated Pankratz Heating and Air for many years. Following that, he worked for Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority as a building mechanic and FAA certified airport electrician. After retiring, he bred and raised American Quarter Horses.

He was a member of Grace Community Church, Overbrook, American Quarter Horse Association and Elks.

He married Twyla Williams in 1956. They later divorced. He married Beth Clark March 6, 1993, at Miami, Okla. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bradly Pankratz in 2007, his parents and his siblings.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Mitchel Pankratz, Ottawa; a daughter, Colette Jones, Shawnee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will 2 p.m. Monday, April 1 at Feltner Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Valley Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Feltner Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church or American Quarter Horse Association Foundation and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.