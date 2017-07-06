October 21, 1928-June 29, 2017

TOPEKA- Joseph Leroy Driver passed from this world on June 29, 2017, at Lexington Park in Topeka.

Joe was born October 21, 1928 in Quenemo, to Roy and Hannah (Windett) Driver. Joe graduated from Quenemo High School in 1946. He joined the Army in November of 1951 and was honorably discharged in October of 1953, after serving in the Korean Conflict.

On April 4, 1958, he was married to Barbara Lee Harryman, in Kansas City, Mo. She preceded in death on January 31, 2015. For many years, Joe and Barbara lived near Quemeno where he farmed with his brother, Jim Driver. He became a substitute mail carrier and in 1987 was transferred to Rossville where he carried mail there until his retirement. In 2007, Joe and Barbara moved into Atria Hearthstone Retirement Center in Topeka. Joe has lived the past year at Lexington Park Nursing Home in Topeka.

Along with his farm work, Joe enjoyed sharing coffee and stories with friends at the area coffee shops. He and Barbara often provided singing and music at church and at funerals. They were members of the Quenemo United Methodist Church for many years.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother Bill Driver, who was killed in WW II; brother John Driver (Jessie); brother, Don Driver (Dorothy), and brother Dick Driver.

Surviving are brothers Jim (Betty) Driver; and Howard Driver (Jeanne); sisters Peggy Friesen (Bob); Veda Rogers (Bruce); sister-in-law Ruth Driver; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday July 5, 2017. For memorials contributions, the family suggests to make a donation to your favorite charity in Joe's honor. Feltner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.feltnerfuneralhome.com