VASSAR — Joyce Hearn, Vassar, died Friday, May 24, 2019. She was 76.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial will follow at Prescott Cemetery.

