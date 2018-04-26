Joyce Stallbaumer

Died – April 24, 2018

WAKARUSA — Joyce Elaine Hug Stallbaumer, Wakarusa, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 61.

She grew up on the Hug family farm in Scranton, the daughter of Robert and Ruth Livingston Hug. She attended Carbondale Grade School and graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1975. She ran track in high school where she was a state qualifier and held the record in the mile for many years.

She attended Emporia State University earning her degree in elementary special education. While at ESU, she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, where she met many of her life-long “click sisters.” Joyce was also instrumental in starting the Early Childhood Development Center there.

She married James E. Stallbaumer Sept. 26, 1981, on the Hug family farm. They enjoyed more than 36 years together.

She taught special education at Avondale East Grade School for two years before starting their family and their business, Emporia Freight and Delivery Services, of which she was a co-owner and vice-president.

She was a devoted member of Mater Dei Parish where she taught religious education and was the Baptismal Preparation Coordinator for many years at Holy Name Church. She was very involved with her children’s education, serving on the PTO and as a room mother. She was also her children’s number one supporter in all their activities including drag racing, supporting Jim, the seven children and the grandchildren.

Joyce was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2012. Her strong faith never allowed the disease to define her. That faith and the loving support of her family, who became her caregivers as she had cared for them, fed her indomitable spirit.

Joyce loved completely and was dearly loved. She was a “mother” to many and a friend to all.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Lindsay (Josh) Whitmore, Auburn, Talena (Charles) Lehosit, Plano, Texas, Micala (Tyler) Wudarczyk, Wakarusa, Landon Stallbaumer, of the home, Jordan (Lesley) Stallbaumer, Basehor, and Korbynn and Camryn Stallbaumer, also of the home; grandchildren, Trenna, Cade and Hadley Whitmore, Amelia and James Lehosit, Andie, Emma and Blake Wudarczyk, Harvey and Ellery Stallbaumer; her mother, Ruth Hug, Scranton; a sister, Kathy (Max) Wentworth, League City Texas; brothers, Bob (Tisha) Hug, Carbondale, and Ed (Gretta) Hug, Scranton; an uncle, Dean Livingston, Topeka; as well as many other family and friends.

Family will greet friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 27 at Mater Dei Holy Name Church, where a rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 28 at the church where a rosary will be prayed one half hour prior to Mass. Burial will follow at Shawnee Center Cemetery, Wakarusa.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mater Dei Parish Hall or the ALS Association–Midwest Chapter and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 S.W. Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.