Oct. 22, 1933 – April 13, 2017

VASSAR — Joye May died April 13, 2017, at her home near Vassar. She was 83.

She was born Oct. 22, 1933, at Dourghtay, Okla., the daughter of Thaddeus and Jessie Wilkens Gardenhire.

She lived in Topeka and on Lake Pomona near Vassar for the last 42 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the Vassar United Methodist Church.

She married Gentry May, July 27, 1957, at Hugoton. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thaddeus and Jessie; and a sister, Jean Crabtree.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Gentry May Jr., Topeka; a daughter, Lisa May, Vassar; a brother, Gary Gardenhire; a sister, Gay Crabtree; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. April 22 at Vassar United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar United Methodist Church Trustee’s, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.