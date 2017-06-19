Sept. 21, 1940 – May 29, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Judith Lucille Pickens died Monday, May 29, 2017, at her home. She was 76.

She was born Sept. 21, 1940, at Topeka, the daughter of Charles O. and Helen G. Peek. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1958.

She married Richard Ora Pickens Dec. 21, 1958, at Topeka. They met on a blind date set up by their friends. He survives of the home.

She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to play bingo but most importantly was her family who always came first.

She was a member of the American Legion No. 198 Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles O. and Helen G. Peek; a daughter, Debra Anstaett; and five brothers.

Besides her husband, she will be forever remembered by two daughters, Dena Moore, Osage City, and Diana Christie and husband, Cary, Eugene, Ore.; a son, Richard D. Pickens, Osage City, KS; a son-in-law, Jack Anstaett, Osage City; a sister, Joann Burgen and husband, Jerry, Lawrence; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, with two more arriving this year.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be 2 p.m. June 25 at the American Legion Hall, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post No. 198 and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, ‪107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.