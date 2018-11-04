Nov. 3, 1959 – April 9, 2018

READING — Julia Kay Downs died Monday, April 9, 2018, at her home near Reading. She was 58.

She was born Nov. 3, 1959, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Emporia, the daughter of Glenn E. and Stephanie A Brezowski Craft. She attended Lebo High School and graduated with the class of 1977.

Following high school, she attended Emporia State University for a year before attending Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla., where she studied ranch management.

She worked at Hallmark for three years before beginning a career in 1986 with the U.S. Postal Service. She served a total of 28 years, with 16 years as clerk and city carrier in Osage City, and 12 years as the Hartford postmaster. She received early retirement in 2014.

She married Greg Downs July 17, 1992, at Eureka Springs, Ark.

She will live on in the hearts of her devoted husband Greg, of their home; three brothers, Richard Craft and wife, Elaine, Sedan, Glenn Craft and wife, Lisa, California, and John Craft, Lawrence; numerous extended family and countless dear friends.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 13 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo. Burial will follow at Arvonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.