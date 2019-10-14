Died – Oct. 11, 2019

TOPEKA — Karen I. Hesseltine, Overbrook, died Oct. 11, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care Center, Topeka. She was 70.

She was the daughter of Merlin C. Bevitt and Doris N. Parrish Bevitt. She grew up and was a lifelong resident of the Overbrook area, graduating from Overbrook Rural High School with the class of 1967.

She was a teacher’s aide at Overbrook and Scranton Attendance Centers from 1980 to her retirement in 2012.

She was a courageous fighter and had a strong spirit. She battled her health for over 12 years never letting it slow her down and always more worried about someone else’s well-being. She loved the outdoors and the wildlife she would see. She spent many hours at the window taking pictures of birds and any other animals that she could.

Her grandchildren and children’s sporting events were never missed. She spent many hours at baseball games, wrestling or a track meet. She loved her family dearly, including her extended family. She rarely missed a birthday with a card or a phone call for nephews, nieces or any other family.

She married James Hesseltine Oct. 19, 1968, Topeka, KS. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past year. He preceded her in death.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Bevitt; and her mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Allene Hesseltine.

She is survived by two sons, Tim Hesseltine and wife, Beth, Andover, and Kevin Hesseltine and wife, Shawna, Topeka; her father, Merlin C. Bevitt, Burlingame; a brother, Steve Bevitt and his wife, Lora, Burlingame; and four grandchildren, Jordan, Hunter, Maura and Nathan.

Graveside memorial services for Karen and her husband, James, will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Overbrook Cemetery, Overbrook. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.