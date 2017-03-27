Aug. 2, 1940 – March 24, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Karen Jean Fiebiger died March 24, 2017, at Vintage Park of Osage City, Osage City. She was 76.

She was born Aug. 2, 1940, at Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Mervin Lester and Hazel LaVonne Hilton Oleson. She graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1958.

She was a teacher’s aide. She was an member of Grace Lutheran Church, Osage City.

She married Frank J. Fiebiger Jr. August 6, 1960, Badger, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Mary Lou, Amy, Frank Fiebiger III. Her husband preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2005.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, David La Fountaine; a brother, Blake Oleson; and a sister-in-law, Barb Oleson.

She will be forever remembered by two daughters, Mary Lou La Fountaine, Larned, and Amy L. Sumner and husband, Ronald, Osage City; a son, Frank Joseph Fiebiger III and wife, Kim, Fort Dodge, Iowa; a stepson, Randy Wolter and wife, Susan, Manson, Iowa; two sisters, Nadine Todd, South Carolina, and Ann Drake and husband, Andy, Waverly, Neb.; two brothers, Steve Oleson and wife, Judy, Hawaii, and Phil Oleson and LaVon Tanner, Humbolt, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. March 29 at Grace Lutheran Church, Osage City. The family will receive friends an hour before service. Private inurnment will be at Barclay Cemetery, south of Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

