ATWOOD — Karen Lee (Bowin) Horinek, 57, of Atwood, passed away February 23, 2017. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Emporia, Kan. To Rufus and Irene (Harris) Bowin-Leech. She was the youngest of four children.

Karen was raised in Osage City, Kan. and graduated high school in 1977. Karen joined the Air National Guard in 1978 and was honorably discharged in 1994 as a Master Sargent.

Karen made her home in Atwood in 1993 where she graciously and whole-heartedly accepted the title of “step-mom” to three young girls, Allison Kastens; Justine Hadley; and Megan Etling. She was blessed with her daughter Mallory Horinek in 1996. Karen was very involved in her daughters’ upbringing and was much loved as a mom by all of them.

As a businesswoman, Karen successfully started and ran her own small business, CS Gas, Inc. She was awarded Kansas Business Development Center’s Small Business of the Year in 2015.

Karen enjoyed vacationing in Florida, pheasant hunting in South Dakota and deer hunting in Kansas. She was smart, independent and caring. Her generosity knew no bounds.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Rufus Bowin; step-father, John Leech; mother, Irene Leech; and brother-in-law, Carey Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Allison Kastens and husband Joshua of Atwood; Justine Hadley and husband Ryan of Atwood; Megan Etling and husband Austin of Oklahoma City; and Mallory Horinek and fiancé Alex Helms of Atwood; her siblings Barbara Church of Naples, Fl.; Jerry Bowin and wife Linda Lee of Osage City; and Kelley Bowin and wife Blinda of Osage City. She had four granddaughters; Brynley and Emery Kastens; Elliana and Katherine Hadley; and one grandson Jasper Etling.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Baalmann Mortuary, Atwood. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2 at the United Methodist Church, Atwood. Burial will follow in Saint Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Rawlins County.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Sam Hubbard Post #46, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences, visit www.baalmannmortuary.com