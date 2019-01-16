Kathleen "Kathy" Kessinger

By Rosie Blacketer on Wed, 01/16/2019 - 12:44

Died – Jan. 13, 2019

LAWRENCE — Kathleen Kessinger, Lawrence, formerly of Burlingame, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Lawrence. She was 71.

She, along with her husband, Kurt, were the owners of Osage County Chronicle newspaper for many years.

She was cremated. Service will be held at a later date. Information on services and a full obit will be published in The Osage County Herald-Chronicle, its website and Facebook page when information is provided.

Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, is assisting the family.

