Nov. 21, 1947 – Jan. 13, 2019

LAWRENCE — Kathleen M. Kessinger, Lawrence, formerly of Burlingame, died Jan. 13, 2019. She was 71.

She was born Nov. 21, 1947, Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Emmett M. and Margaret J. Burns Spain.

She married K. Kurt Kessinger, April 3, 1971, at Junction City. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2002.

Kessinger’s lived in Kansas City, Abilene and Lawrence before purchasing Burlingame Enterprise Chronicle newspaper, Burlingame, August 1977. She and Kurt later purchased three other Osage County newspapers, combining them into Osage County Chronicle.

Following Kurt’s death, she continued to publish the Chronicle until January 2007. She moved to Lawrence in 2009.

She is survived by a son, Erik Kessinger and wife, Andrea, Portland, Ore.; three grandchildren, Emma, Eve and Greyson Kessinger, Portland, Ore.; a sister, Susan Herman and husband, Duane, Mechanicsburg, Penn.; a brother-in-law; and three sisters-in-law.

Services will be held in spring at Burlingame Cemetery and will be announced later.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor’s choice.

Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, is assisting the family.