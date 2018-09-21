Kathryn Ann Woodbury

May 6, 1935 – Sept. 19, 2018

OVERBROOK — Kathryn Ann “Kay” Woodbury, Quenemo, died Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at Fields of Brookside, Overbrook. She was 83.

She was born May 6, 1935, at Emporia, the daughter of J. Manuel and Marie White Hughes. She grew up in Emporia and graduated from Emporia High School in 1953. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Emporia State University in 1957 and was a teacher of English and foreign languages in Wichita and Osage City. She received her master’s degree from Emporia State University in 1962.

She worked many years as a substitute teacher. She lived near Olivet until moving in 1968 to the current Woodbury Farms headquarters north of Quenemo.

She was a member of Pomona United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the U.M.W. She was a pianist and organist for several churches, including the Pomona UMC for over 25 years, and played for many weddings and funerals in the surrounding communities.

She served many years on the election board, was a 4-H leader, served as food superintendent for the Osage City Fair, was a member of Woodbine Club, Bridge Clubs, Michigan Valley EHU and Red Hat Club in Pomona.

She married Fred Howard Woodbury Feb. 23, 1963, at Wichita. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2015. To this union, three children were born.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, J. Manuel and Marie; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Hughes.

She is survived by three children, Howard Woodbury and wife, Elise, Quenemo, John Woodbury, Quenemo, and Ann Woodbury and Ambarita Sidabutar, Lawrence; a sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Casas, Washington, Maine; and five grandchildren, Evan Woodbury, Morgan Woodbury, Cole Sidabutar, Hugh Sidabutar and Trevor Sidabutar.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Fields of Brookside for the loving care they provided these last few years.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Pomona United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Alpine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Society or Alzheimer's Association and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.