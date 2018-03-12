June 7, 1928 – Nov. 29, 2018

OVERBROOK — Kenneth D. Davidson, Burlingame, died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at Brookside Assisted Living, Overbrook. He was 90.

He was born June 7, 1928, at Whiting, the son of Frank and Hazel Fronk Davidson. He graduated from Whiting Rural High School, May 16, 1946. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from October 1950 to November 1952.

He lived in Muscotah after his service in the Army. He moved to Topeka in 1958 and in 1963 moved eight miles northwest of Burlingame. In 2017, he moved to Brookside Assisted Living, Overbook.

He worked at DuPont Chemicals Company from September 1958 to March 1993 where he retired with over 34 years of service. He was also a farmer and stockman.

He served as a Cub Scout leader and Boy Scout leader for several years. He became a member of Burlingame Federated Church in 1983, where he volunteered as member of the church board, head usher, Christian Education Committee, Vacation Bible School, float committee and wherever needed. Later he attended Overbrook Bible Church.

He married Arlene May Nickell Sept. 30, 1950. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2015.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Davidson on Oct. 30, 2015; two sisters, Norma Maxwell and Joanna Gibson; and three brothers, Warren Davidson, Bob "Red" Davidson and Dale Davidson.

He is survived by two sons, Steve Davidson, Burlingame, and Dean Davidson, Osage City; a daughter, Janet Jenkins, Topeka; 12 grandchildren, Christina Lewis, Patricia Davidson, Michelle Davidson, Stephen Davidson, Amber Horne, Becky Holmberg, Bryan Davidson, Becky Fehr, Randy Jenkins, Eric Jenkins, Becky Clardy and Clela Harris; 32 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; and a great-great-grandchild, with one on the way.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Prairie Center Cemetery, north of Burlingame. He will lie in state 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Federated Church or Overbrook Bible Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.