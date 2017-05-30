April 18, 1948 – May 27, 2017

EMPORIA — Kenneth Eugene Newton, Jr., Reading, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 69.

He was born April 18, 1948, at Emporia, the son of Kenneth E. and Helen Marie Geraghty Newton, Sr. He graduated from Reading High School in 1966.

He married Mary Ann Jones July 11, 1970, at Emporia. She survives of the home.

He owned and operated Newton Oil Company and also worked as an auctioneer and woodworker.

He was a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, Eagles and was a Reading City Council member. He volunteered with 4-H woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Besides his wife, he will be forever remembered by a daughter, Janell Kewley and husband, Bill, Cottonwood Falls; a son, Mark Newton and wife, Janella, Waverly; two sisters, Teresa Arb and husband, Rex, Melvern and Cheryl Welch and husband, Dan, Princeton; and four grandchildren, Shane Newton, Jake Newton, Madison Kinkaid and Colton Kewley.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. June 2 at Reading Elementary School gymnasium, Reading. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. June 1 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenneth Newton Jr. Education Fund and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.