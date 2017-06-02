Feb. 22, 1928 – Feb. 1, 2017

TOPEKA — Kenneth Greene, Carbondale, died Feb. 1, 2017, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 88.

He was born Feb. 22, 1928, at Murray, Neb., the son of Joseph and Stella Pike Greene. He lived in Scranton and for the last 53 years in Carbondale.

He worked for Santa Fe Railroad for 23 years until he retired in 1972. He then started Greene Sanitation which became Osage Sanitation. He served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of the Overbrook American Legion Post and was a member and Past Commander of the Carbondale VFW and then the Scranton VFW. He enjoyed going to auctions and traveling to Nebraska to visit family.

He married Mildred Roberts Jan. 28, 1950, at Lyndon. She preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2016.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Stella; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Greene; a brother, James Greene; two sisters, Dorothy Greene and Edna Ried; and a grandson, Randall Lee “Cracker” Greene II.

He is survived by six children, Rhonda Thompson and husband, Donald, Carbondale, Michael Greene and wife, Sherry, Topeka, Becky Heinz and husband, Joe, Carbondale, Randall Greene and wife, Gayla, Topeka, Joe Greene, Carbondale, and Tim Greene and wife, Beth, Carbondale; a sister, June Meggison, Topeka; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Burial will follow at Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

