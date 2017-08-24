April 7, 1980 – Aug. 5, 2017

LAWRENCE — Kimberly Jean Heuer, formerly of Melvern, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at her home in Lawrence. She was 37.

She was born April 7, 1980, at Lawrence, the daughter of David and Stella Franks Heuer. She lived most of her life in the Melvern and Quenemo communities before moving to Lawrence.

She attended school at Hawthorne Elementary in Ottawa, Springfield School in Michigan City, Ind., and graduated in 1999 from Marias des Cygnes Valley High School, Melvern. In the last few years she has been sick and battled health and medical conditions.

She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Michigan City.

She is survived by a son, Joseph Heuer, Melvern; her parents, David and Stella Heuer, Melvern; three sisters, Michelle Stroud, Olathe, Alicia Syens, Lebo, and Nevada Forrer, Topeka; seven nieces; and five nephews.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to services at the chapel. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kim Heuer Memorial Fund, for final expenses and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.