Dec. 25, 1931 – Sept. 2, 2018

BURLINGAME — Laura Louise Miles, Burlingame, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. She was 86.

She was born Dec. 25, 1931, at Manhattan, the daughter of Harry Channing and Laura Maude Willfoung Kimball. She grew up near Pillsbury Crossing and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1949.

She was a secretary for Burlingame High School and Sutherland-Becker Laboratory. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her five children. She was a member of Burlingame Federated Church, Osage County EHU, Saturday Afternoon Club, Farm Bureau, a member and leader of 4-H and a founding member of Burlingame Saddle Club.

She married Lewis L. W. Miles May 20, 1951, at Burlingame Federated Church. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jerry Lauren Miles; a grandson, Rocky Miles; and a brother, Richard Kimball.

Besides her husband, she is survived by five children, James Miles and wife, Pam, Durango, Colo., Steven Miles and wife, Crystal, Lawrence, Kenny Miles and wife, Sharon, Burlingame, Virgil Miles and wife, Christianne, Tonganoxie, and Jeanette Stinebaugh and husband, Andy, Quenemo; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Federated Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.