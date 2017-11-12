Feb. 27, 2017 – Dec. 9, 2017>/b>

TOPEKA — Layton Long, Osage City, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 82.

He was born Feb. 27, 1935, at Iuka, the son of Gleason and Frances Shelinbarger Long. After living in Iuka and Emporia, he lived in Osage City most of his life.

He graduated from Osage City High School in 1953. He worked as a mechanic most of his life, for Davenport Equipment, Dave Dorr Motors and in 1959 bought the Olson-Long Garage. In 1977, he purchased Osage Auto Supply. In retirement he became a cowboy for the Porter Ranch near Emporia.

He served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of Osage City United Methodist Church, 55-year member of Lions Club, Bass Masters, Osage City Fire Department, serving as fire chief for a time and was a baseball coach for several years.

He married JoAnn Jackson Oct. 18, 1953, at Osage City. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gleason and Frances; a brother, DeLayne Long on May 29, 1991.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, David Long and wife, Glenda, Louisburg, Debby Fagan and husband, Gerald, Osage City, Dan Long and wife, Jennie, Osage City and Deanna Davenport and husband, Jim, Osage City; two sisters, Beverly Bard and husband, Roger, Waynesville, N.C., and Linda Jackson and husband, Clyde, Osage City; 10 grandchildren, Julie Cain and husband, Aaron, Brad Long, Gerad Fagan and wife, Debbie, Derek Fagan, Colton Fagan, Connor Fagan, Jake Lahr, Faith Long, Amanda Johnson and husband, Spencer and Adam Pollman; and six great-grandchildren, Jenna Cain, Wes Cain, Jack Neale, Kolby Fagan, Aiden Fagan and Bentley Fagan.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Osage City United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 in the church fellowship hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to K.C. Cares for Kids, that supports children who are fighting cancer, as Layton's great-granddaughter, Jenna Cain is in her second battle with cancer and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.