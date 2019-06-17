July 5, 1935 – June 13, 2019

TOPEKA — Leonard Elmore, Vassar, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Topeka. He was 83.

He was born July 5, 1935, at Arkansas City, the son of Clarence and Gladys Leonard Elmore. He grew up in Wellington and lived in Topeka before moving to Osage County in 1970. He lived near Vassar for several years.

He worked for Santa Fe Railroad as a draftsman and then head car inspector. He enjoyed restoring cars and tractors, playing in a band and riding motorcycles. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar.

He married Virginia Ramsey Dec. 13, 2003, Vassar. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mark Elmore; and two sisters, Marilene Moore and Maggie Buntaine.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Mittchell Elmore, Topeka; a daughter, Linda Griffin, Topeka; two stepsons, James Watts and Stephen Watts, both of Chicago, Ill.; a sister, Naomi Lammy, Parsons; a grandchild; four step grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, Vassar. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Vassar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.