Dec. 31, 1945 – March 6, 2017

Linda Ann Miles Sisney, Springfield, Mo., died March 6, 2017, at home after a long battle with cancer. She was 72.

She was born Dec. 31, 1945, at Osage City, the daughter of Francis and Gladys Miles, Osage City. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1963.

She married Dale Smitha, Harveyville. They later divorced. She married Jerry Huffman, Osage City. He died in 2009. She latter married Larry Sisney.

Besides her husband, Jerry Huffman, she was preceded in death by her father, Francis Miles and mother, Gladys Miles, Osage City; a brother, Jerry Miles, Great Falls, Mont.; a son, Marc Smitha, Harveyville.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Sisney, Springfield, Mo.; a brother, Bill Miles, and wife, Jan; two son, Scott Smitha and Chad Smitha, both of Osage City; a daughter, Erin Smitha Thorton and husband, Adam, Wamego; a stepson, Jason Sisney, Springfield Mo.; eight grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Osage City.