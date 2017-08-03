Linda Ann Miles Sisney

By Rosie Blacketer on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 15:03

Dec. 31, 1945 – March 6, 2017

Linda Ann Miles Sisney, Springfield, Mo., died March 6, 2017, at home after a long battle with cancer. She was 72.

She was born Dec. 31, 1945, at Osage City, the daughter of Francis and Gladys Miles, Osage City. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1963.

She married Dale Smitha, Harveyville. They later divorced. She married Jerry Huffman, Osage City. He died in 2009. She latter married Larry Sisney.

Besides her husband, Jerry Huffman, she was preceded in death by her father, Francis Miles and mother, Gladys Miles, Osage City; a brother, Jerry Miles, Great Falls, Mont.; a son, Marc Smitha, Harveyville.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Sisney, Springfield, Mo.; a brother, Bill Miles, and wife, Jan; two son, Scott Smitha and Chad Smitha, both of Osage City; a daughter, Erin Smitha Thorton and husband, Adam, Wamego; a stepson, Jason Sisney, Springfield Mo.; eight grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Osage City.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us