Aug. 6, 1932 – Oct. 16, 2018

WAVERLY — Lois Inez Maine, Lebo, went to be with Jesus Oct. 16, 2018, at Senior Housing, Waverly. She was 86.

She was born Aug. 6, 1932, at Lecompton, the daughter of Marvin Booker and Mary Inez Holloway Richardson. She attended Melvern High School, was homecoming queen and graduated valedictorian in 1950.

She married Russel A. Maine Dec. 24, 1950, at Mt. Pleasant Church, north of Melvern. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Lebo Baptist Church. She participated in their Community Outreach Program and volunteered at Help House in Lyndon for many years. She loved reading books of her interests and spent many hours reading her Bible. She enjoyed her plants, flowers and had a green thumb.

She was proceed in death by her parents; a sister, Evelyn; three brothers, Thayer, Dale and Gaylord; and a great-grandchild, Taffani Merrell.

Besides her husband, she is survived by nine children, Nancy Merrell and husband, Tom, Springdale, Ark., Ruth McNabb and husband, Mark, Bastrop, Texas, Mary Collins and husband, Jerry, Waverly, Anita Ashlock and husband, Terry, Bee Branch, Ark., Bonita Case and husband, Stanley, Clarksville, Ark., John Maine and wife, Pam, Salina, Rick Maine and wife, Debbie, Fruitport, Mich., Ken Maine and wife, Cyndee, Wichita, and Loretta Maine, Bella Vista, Ark.; three sisters, Betty Bumgardner, Platteville, Wisc., Addie Hoffsommer and husband, Dean, Overbrook, and Cheryl Valliquette and husband, Don, Ozark, Ark.; her two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Richardson, Carthage, Mo., and Frankie Richardson, Scranton; 29 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many relatives and friends.

Services were Saturday, Oct. 20 at Jones Funeral Home, Burlington. Burial followed at Lincoln Cemetery, Lebo.

Contributions may be made to Lebo Baptist Church Outreach Program or Help House, Lyndon, and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.