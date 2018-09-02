June 24, 1929 – Feb. 6, 2018

TOPEKA — Lorn V. McNabb, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 88.

He was born June 24, 1929, at Melvern, the son of Lester and Clara Patterson McNabb. He grew up in Melvern and graduated from Melvern High School in 1947. He lived in Topeka for many years.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka for 35 years. He was a member of Local No. 307 and a 65-year member of the Melvern Masonic Lodge No. 22.

He married Virginia Shelton in 1966. She preceded him in death in 1969. He married Mary Helen Turner in 1971. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Clara; a brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Loraine McNabb; and a brother-in-law, Dale Carlat.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen, of the home; a stepdaughter, Maureen Elder and husband, Glen, Joshua, Texas; a sister, Lorena Carlat, Auburn; three nephews, Bob Fellers and wife, Linda, John Fellers and wife, Linda and Dan Fellers and wife, Elva; and a niece, LeAnn Fouts and husband, Lee.

The family gives a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Lexington Park Assisted Living and to his special needs caregivers, Ray and Annie Patterson.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Private burial will be at Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melvern PRIDE Community Center and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.