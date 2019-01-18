May 13, 1951 – Jan. 17, 2019

CARBONDALE — Louis “Carl” Braden, Carbondale, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. He was 67.

He was born May 13, 1951, at Topeka, the son of Bert and Pauline Wendland Braden. He was a 1970 graduate of Highland Park High School.

He was employed by American Linen and retired from BRB Contractors. He was a member of Carbondale Lions Club and Carbondale Fire Department.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, having breakfast with friends, metal detecting and traveling all 50 states and Europe.

He married Yuvon Baatrup, Jan. 16, 1971, at Topeka. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2013.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Braden.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Michaud and husband, Darren, Topeka, and Amy Powers and husband, Patrick, Rogersville, Mo.; four grandchildren, Amber Michaud, Grant Michaud, Hailey Powers and Devin Powers; and two sisters, Christine Smith and husband, Ralph, Wichita, and Cindy Peters and husband, Steve, Paxico.

Cremation is planned. A celebration of his life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at Shawnee Lake Event Center, 3025 S.E. Croco, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carbondale Fire Department, 132 Main St., Carbondale, KS 66414.

Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.