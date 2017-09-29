Louis Anthony DeBarge

Oct. 6, 1958 – Sept. 29, 2017

HOLTON — Louis Anthony “Tony” DeBarge, Holton, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 58.

He was born Oct. 6, 1958, at St. Louis, Mo., the son of Donald Anthony DeBarge and Norma Jean Riley Roberts. He graduated from Holton High School in 1977 and lived most of his life in Holton.

He worked for 30 years at Logan Business Machines in Topeka, only retiring because of his health. He belonged to the Monday Night Guys for more than 20 years.

He married Salena Elizabeth “Sally” Florence July 16, 1983, at Holton. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Roberts; his step-dad, John Roberts; his step-mom, June DeBarge; and his father-in-law, Joe Florence.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his father, Donald DeBarge, Topeka; two sons, Dustin DeBarge and wife, Sabrina, San Antonio, Texas, and Travis DeBarge and wife, Brittany, Holton; three granddaughters, Alarie, Janie and Natalie; a sister, Lynn Belt, Morganton, N.C.; a brother, Scott DeBarge and wife, Cathy, Holton; a step-brother, Paul White and wife, Susan, Hoyt; a stepsister, Lori MacAdam and husband, Dave, Augusta; and his father and mother-in-law, George and Betty Doss, Overbrook.

A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Mercer Funeral Home, Holton. Inurnment will follow at Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jackson County Friends of Hospice and sent in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

