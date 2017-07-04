July 24, 1963 – April 6, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Lucienne Harold died April 6, 2017, at her home in Osage City. She was 53.

She was born July 24, 1963, at San Diego, Calif., and was adopted by Ed and Leah Bergquist. She lived most of her life in the Osage City community.

She graduated from Osage City High School and attended Emporia Nursing School where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at a private medical practice, Hilltop Nursing Home in Lyndon, and the Osage Nursing Center, Osage City.

She married Thomas “Jerry” Harold June 21, 1984, at Osage City. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Leah; and a brother, Eric.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Josh Harold; two daughters, Alicia Fritz and Erica Harold; and two grandchildren.

A family visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. April 11 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.