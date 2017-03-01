July 21, 1939 – Jan. 1, 2017

OVERBROOK—Lyle Keith Gilkey died Jan. 1, 2017, at his home west of Overbrook. He was 77.

He was born July 21, 1939, at Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Lyle and Jeraldine Gentry Gilkey. He lived in rural Overbrook for over 20 years, having moved from Whittier, Calif.

He was a sales supervisor and manager for Sparkletts Drinking Water Company in California and was a cattle rancher near Overbrook. He was a member of the Grace Community Church in Overbrook.

He married Judy Ann Mudra Sept. 28, 1957, at Whittier, Calif. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Jeraldine.

Besides his wife Judy of 59 years, he is survived by three daughters, Sherry Romano and husband, Dan, Kathleen Ogle and husband, Gene and Brenda Mudge; a half-brother, Calvin Lawson; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Grace Community Church, Overbrook. Inurnment will be at Memorial Gardens, Brea, Calif., at a later date.

