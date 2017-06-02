Jan. 30, 1950 – Feb. 2, 2017

TOPEKA — Lynda Gayle Tincher, Lyndon, died Feb. 2, 2017, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. She was 67.

She was born Jan. 30, 1950, at Newton, the daughter of Walter and Mildred Martin Bradshaw. She grew up in Newton and moved to the Melvern and Lyndon area in 1975. She lived east of Lyndon since 1991.

She worked as a meat wrapper and grocery clerk at the Lyndon Thriftway for many years.

She married Tom Tincher March 30, 1975, at Wichita. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mildred; and a brother, Sherry Bradshaw.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Eric Tincher and wife, LuAnn, Lyndon, and Bryan Tincher and Katrina Little, Osage City; two brothers, Martin Bradshaw and wife, Jo, New Mexico, and Wally Bradshaw and wife, Patty, New Jersey; her stepmother, Rita Bradshaw, Newton; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Mt. Pleasant Community Church southeast of Lyndon. The family will receive friends following services at the church. Inurnment will be at Vassar Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the College of the Ozarks, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.