December 17, 1915-June 20, 2017

Margaret Bardsley, 101, formerly of Scranton, passed away June 20, 2017, in Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, Kansas.

Margaret was born December 14, 1915, to Mable (Fry) and Clarence Elliott. She married George M. Bardsley in 1932, beginning a lifetime together that lasted 79 years. George preceded her in death in 2011. She also was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Clarence L. Elliott and Donald E. Elliott; a son, Robert Wayne Bardsley; three grandsons, Perry King, George W. Bardsley and David Peaslee.

She is survived by a daughter, Beverly (William) Peaslee; a son Rev. George E. Bardsley (Chrystal); grandchildren, Sherri (Gregg) Swank, Noel Peaslee (Julia), Kim (Dennis) Stallbaumer, Shelley Shimmel, Wayne Bardsley, and Jordan Smith; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Margaret loved music. She played the piano for church and sang in a vocal group later in life. She belonged to the Methodist Church in Scranton, prior to its’ closing permantly.

The only new home they had was built by George and neighbors. George had a dedication service for their 50th Anniversary in the living room. Margaret retired to enjoy that new house.

Margaret and George spent their final years at the Brookside Retirement Community, and the family wishes to express thanks for the excellent care they received there.

A Memorial Service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 8, 2017, in the Community room, behind, the Brookside Retirement Community, 700 W. 7th St., Overbrook, Kansas. Inurnment will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 10, 2017 in West Lawn Memorial Gardens, Topeka, Kansas.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Brookside Retirement Community, 700 W. 7th St., Overbrook, KS 66524, or the VFW Post No. 2709, Scranton, KS 66537.