March 17, 1927 – July 11,2018

TOPEKA — Margaret House, 91, died Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at her home in Topeka. She was 91.

She was born March 17, 1927, at Blytheville, Ark., the daughter of Albert and Margaret Golden Shearer. She lived in the Vassar, Lyndon and Topeka communities since 1964.

She was an owner and bookkeeper for Washburn Optical and then later did seamstress work. She was a member of the Quivira Heights Church of Christ.

She married Robert House May 1, 1946, at Pacific Grove, Calif. To this union three children were born.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on March 10, 1999; and a daughter, Kaye Fisher on Oct. 10, 2006.

She is survived by a son, John House, Topeka; a daughter, Annette Lee, Prunedale, Calif.; four grandchildren, Craig House, Amy Eneihen, Brooke Lee and Amy Wise; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 16 at Quivira Heights Church of Christ, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Monday until service time. Inurnment will follow at Vassar Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Quivira Heights Church of Christ and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

