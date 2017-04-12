Dec. 25, 1922 – Nov. 28, 2017

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisc. — Margaret L. DeBaun, formerly of Osage City, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at The Arboretum, Menomonee Falls, Wisc., where she had received exceptional care over for the past eight years. She was 94.

She previously resided in Osage City for over 40 years.

She was born Dec. 25, 1922, at Topeka, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Lacy Allison. She graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1940 as salutatorian of her class and attended Dodd’s Secretarial School.

She married S. Burton “Burt” DeBaun, Wakarusa, Jan. 17, 1943, at Champaign, Ill., where he was in a Navy training school during World War II. To this union three boys were born, Robert, Thomas and John. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1995.

Early in her career, she worked for Capper Publication and Santa Fe, at Topeka, and then Pacific South Phone Company, Railway Express and Long Beach Telegram in California during the war years.

Beginning with the arrival of the first of three children and Burt’s employment with International Harvester Company, she became a wonderful stay-at-home mom. For the next 25 years, she orchestrated nine employment related moves for her family to new homes, schools, health care, friends and more in Topeka, twice); Marysville; twice to Kansas City; St. Joseph, Mo.; Amarillo, Texas, twice; and Western Springs, Ill.

She enjoyed fishing, hiking, arrowhead hunting, yard work, landscaping, decorating, and any other activity with her family. None of her sons or future grandchildren ever lacked for love, encouragement, nourishment or discipline when needed.

In 1965, Margaret and Burt purchased a farm equipment dealership and moved to Osage City. She was the vice-president and corporate secretary for many of the next 30 years of their company, which sold after their retirement and Burt’s death. She remained in her Osage City home for another 14 years before moving to the senior care facility in Wisconsin, near her eldest son’s family.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert DeBaun in 2010; and a sister, Doris Emerson.

She is survived by two sons, John H. DeBaun and wife, Gayle, Brookfield, Wisc., and Thomas DeBaun and wife, Laura, Osage City; a daughter-in-law Jane Lundgren DeBaun, Kildeer, Ill., the wife of Robert; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at First United Methodist Church, Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before service. Burial will follow services at Bushong Cemetery, Bushong.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kanas 4-H Foundation or Osage City United Methodist Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

