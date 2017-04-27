Aug. 2, 1921 – April 25, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Margaret Lucille Regenold Morehead, a life long resident of Osage County, died April 25, 2017, at Vintage Park, Osage City. She was 95.

She was born Aug. 2, 1921, in Osage County, the daughter of William M. and Eva Harrison Regenold. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1939 and attended business school in Topeka.

She married Winston W. Morehead Feb. 24, 1945, in Osage County. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1999.

She was a housewife and homemaker.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angela D. Smutz.

She will be forever remembered by a daughter, Linda Link and husband, Tim, Overland Park; a son, Bill Morehead and wife, Selma, Osage City; a grandson, Todd Smutz and wife, Cynthia, Knoxville, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Richard, Lillian and Clara Smutz; and many step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 29 at First Presbyterian Church, Osage City. Family will receive friends 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 28 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

