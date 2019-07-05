Aug. 17, 1939 – May 5, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Margaret Marie Rudolph Colman died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. She was 79.

She was born Aug. 17, 1939, at Stanley, N.D., the daughter of Oscar Charles and Edith Fenstermacker Rudolph. She graduated high school in Stanley, N.D.

She worked as a human resource manager for the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of Red Hats and Club 15.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Rudolph; a son, Michael Coleman; a daughter, Laurie Chavasse; and two great-granddaughters, Ryan and Erica Ferrer.

She will be forever remembered by four daughters, Barbara Thompson, Topeka, Tammy Jackson and Nancy Wessel and Robin Robinson, all of Osage City; a son, Robert Thompson, Portland, Ore.; a sister, Arlene Nelson, Stanley, N.D.; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Community Covenant Church, Osage City. Interment will follow at Rapp Cemetery, west of Osage City. Family will receive friends 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Margaret M. Coleman Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.