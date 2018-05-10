Died – Oct. 4, 2018

SCRANTON — Margaret Wagoner, formerly of Doniphan-Brown County area, died Oct. 4, 2018. She was 92.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents, John and Elsie Blum Sherman; and two sisters, Lorena Mae Kidwell and Nellie Hartman.

She is survived by three children, Keith Wagoner and wife, Sandra, Phyllis Alcorn and husband, Tom and Steve Wagoner and wife, Jane; a sister, Alice Streib and a brother-in-law, Calvin Hartman.

Celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8 at Bellevue United Methodist Church, Leona.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church and sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.