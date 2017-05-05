Aug. 16, 1935 – May 4, 2017

OTTAWA — Marilyn Miller, Pomona, died May 4, 2017, at Ottawa Retirement Village, Ottawa. She was 81.

She was born Aug. 16, 1935, at Garnett, the daughter of Hubert “Slim” Feuerborn and Maude Bowman. She grew up in Garnett, and lived in Ottawa, Vassar and Pomona.

She graduated from Ottawa High School and worked for the Postal Service for 23 years and was the postmistress in Pomona until she retired in 1992. She was a member of the PTA and Booster Club in Pomona. A member of NAPUS and was Northeast District president, vice-president, secretary-treasurer and state editor. She was one of four original founders of the Don Marrs Cancer Research Scholarship at Kansas State University and a past member of the Ottawa Business and Professional Women Organization.

She married Melvin Miller Sept. 12, 1953. They later divorced. She married Jim Eichinger Oct. 19, 1992. He preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2010.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Denis Feuerborn and Raymond Feuerborn; two sisters, Maxine Russell and Doris Cleveland; and a grandson, Matt Soper.

She is survived by two sons, Curtis Miller and wife, Susan, Overbrook, and Mark Miller and wife, Tracie, Pomona; three daughters, Marcy Soper and husband, Joe, Quenemo, Janie Dillon and husband, Stan, Ottawa, and Debbie Reno and husband, Charlie, Pomona; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. May 10 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pomona Methodist Church, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.