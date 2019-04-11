March 13, 1926 – Oct. 25, 2019

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Marjorie Hope Kaff, Rocklin, Calif., died Oct. 25, 2019. She was 93.

Marjorie was born March 13, 1926, at Overbrook, the last of 10 children, to Robert Morley Kaff and Hope Beatrice Kaff. All have predeceased her.

She was raised in Michigan Valley, and attended high school in Overbrook. She graduated from the University of Kansas, in 1948, with a bachelor's degree in education and a history emphasis. While at KU, she lived for two years in Watkins Scholarship Hall and was named a four-sport all-star in women's intramural sports.

She taught social studies, in the Cottonwood Falls schools, for a year after graduation and was commissioned into the U.S. Navy. She served nine and a half years and rose to lieutenant senior grade. After leaving the Navy, Kaff earned her Masters degree at Northeastern University and taught high school history and women’s studies in Auburn, Calif., for 25 years. She retired in 1986.

She was a member of Kansas Alumni Association and a life member of the Chancellors Club, KU's major-donor organization. A longtime supporter of KU, she has donated to the School of Allied Health, Greater University Fund and the KU School of Medicine, establishing the Marjorie H. Kaff Geriatric Medicine Scholarship Fund.

An avid reader, conservationist and animal lover, Marjorie contributed generously to the Placer County Library system, The Nature Conservancy, The Wilderness Society, Animal Legal Defense Fund, Alley Cat Allies, ASPCA, among many others. In retirement, she stayed up to date on current events, politics, professional and college sports, particularly basketball and baseball.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

At her request, no services are planned and interment will be at Valley Brook Cemetery, Michigan Valley.