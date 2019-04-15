Marjorie Louise Jones Hunsicker

Feb. 10, 1918 – March 22, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Marjorie Louise Hunsicker went to be with the Lord, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 101.

She was born Feb. 10, 1918, at Great Falls, Mont., the daughter of Clement Ira and Helen Margaret Davis Jones. She graduated from Paseo High School, Kansas City, Mo.

She married Noble Edward Hunsicker, June 29, 1940, at Kansas City, Mo. He preceded her in death in 1989. To this union five children were born, David, Dean, Darrell, Diane and Dallas. She was a mother and a homemaker.

Her husband, Noble, was a Kansas City, Mo. police officer for 13 years and later worked for Santa Fe Railroad until he retired. In 1976, she and her husband moved to Osage City.

She began with Child Evangelism Fellowship, Kansas City and was a teacher for over 40 years, beginning with her children when they were four and five years old in many other Bible Clubs.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, David and Darrell; a brother, Richard Jones; and a grandchild, Christian Matthew Crousore.

She will be forever remembered by a daughter, Diane Tebbetts, Emporia; two sons, Dallas Hunsicker, Osage City, and Dean Hunsicker, Fenton, Mo.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She donated her body to science. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Family request casual attire.

Memorial contribution may be made to Osage County Ministries and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.