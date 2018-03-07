May 24, 1939 – June 21, 2018

HARVEYVILLE — Marvin Crumb died June 21, 2018, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 79.

He was born May 24,1939. He was born and raised in Harveyville. His life took him to the west coast where he had a successful career in the electronics business. He served as president and CEO of NCR, Mannesman Tally and Opcon before eventually owning and running his own company Terra Technology that manufactured earthquake sensing devices.

He resided in the Seattle area since 1980, but came to Kansas often to visit family and hunt and fish. His other great passion was his 44 acre avocado ranch in southern California.

He is survived by his wife, Luann; three daughters, Michele, Lisa and Susan; and five grandchildren, Olivia, Wyatt, Elsa, Romy and Finn, all living in the Seattle area.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. July 21 at Harveyville United Methodist Church. Lunch will follow service.

Memorial contributions may be made to RodaleInstitute.org, to support soil science research and sustainable farming practices, of which Marvin was avidly interested in.