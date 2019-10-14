Oct. 1, 1934 – Oct. 12, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Mary Ann Goodrich, Lyndon, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 85.

She was born Oct. 1, 1934, on the family farm near Melvern, the daughter of Harold C. and Sarah Smith Shelinbarger. She graduated from Melvern High School in 1953, and attended Topeka Beauty School.

She owned and operated Bluebird Beauty Salon, Lyndon, until 1967. She had resided near Lyndon for over 56 years.

She was a member for over 50 years of Lyndon United Methodist Church, where she faithfully worshipped almost every Sunday. She was a member of Lyndon United Methodist Women, EHU and 75 club.

Her favorite hobby was sewing. She enjoyed her weekly bible study and working for the after school program at her church.

She married Merril Goodrich April 15, 1963, at United Methodist Church, Lyndon. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sarah; a brother, Paul Shelinbarger; and a sister, Erma Jean Shelinbarger.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Marla Beers and husband, David, Wakarusa; two sons, Mark Goodrich and wife, Tammy, Melvern, and Matt Goodrich and wife, Angie, Berryton; four grandchildren, Zackary (December) Goodrich, Zavery, Zarin and Samantha Goodrich; a great-grandson, Colt; and a brother, Carl Shelinbarger, Melvern.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Lyndon United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Waverly Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Church, for preschool or after school children and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.