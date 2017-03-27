April 10, 1929 – March 24, 2017

TOPEKA — Mary Ann Warner, Topeka, died March 24, 2017. She was 87.

She was born April 10, 1929, at Osage City, the daughter of Andrew B. and Esther A. Rich Nelson.

She was a 1947 graduate of Lyndon High School, attended Washburn University, and Clark’s Business College.

She was blessed to be a homemaker that allowed her to care for her family. She was a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, American Legion, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid KU fan and enjoyed watching sports of all kinds.

She married Charles W. Warner June 20, 1948 at Lyndon. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2012.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley.

She is survived by four children Bob Warner and wife, Dee, Broomfield, Colo., Jeannine McKinnon, Topeka, Wayne Warner and wife, Liz, Altoona, Iowa, and Carol Calvin and husband Phil, Topeka; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great- grandchildren.

She will lie in state after 2 p.m. March 27 at Penwell-Gabel Mid Town Chapel, 1321 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, where a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home with burial to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Lyndon Cemetery, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or the Jimmy V Foundation.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.