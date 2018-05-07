April 28, 1936 – July 4, 2018

OVERBROOK — Mary F. Vandevord, Scranton, died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 82.

She was born April 28, 1936, at Bazaar, the daughter of Tom and Inez Russell Fisher. She graduated from Burlingame High School in 1954 and from Clark's Business School.

She was a hard working farm wife and homemaker. She loved to travel, cook, go to casino's and work crossword puzzles.

She married Dale E. Vandevord Nov. 24, 1954, at Topeka. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven D. Vandevord; and a sister, Ruth Merrifield.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Tina Burkett and husband, Eddie, Cindy Cordonier and Eugenia Akers; a son, Richard Vandevord and wife, Heidi; 11 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 11 at Ramskill Memorial Chapel in Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame. She will lie in state from 4 to 8 p.m. July 10 at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice or Brookside Retirement Community Activity Fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.