Nov. 3, 1933 – Dec. 1, 2018

TOPEKA — MaryRee Miller, Melvern, died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Atria Hearthstone, Topeka. She was 85.

She was born Nov. 3, 1933, on family farm east of Melvern, daughter of Crayton and Mabel Heilman Hotchkiss. She lived all of her life in Melvern community and lived in Topeka for the last eight months.

She was a homemaker and owned Miller Lumber, Melvern, with her husband. She was a member of Melvern United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.

She married Gerald "Burley" Miller, Oct. 21, 1950, at Melvern. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1992.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Dean Miller on June 22, 1991.

She is survived by a son, Michael Miller Sr. and wife, Jill, Topeka; a daughter, Lee Ann Freed and husband, Richard, Topeka; six grandchildren, Michael Miller Jr., Crystal, Megan, Jason, Jake and Angel; and three great-grandchildren, Ziva, Di'on and Cody.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Inurnment will be at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, east of Melvern.

Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.