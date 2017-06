Died – June 22, 2017

TOPEKA — Matthew James Lewis, Topeka, died June 22, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Mark, in 2000; and his father, Keith, in 2013.

He is survived by his mother, Jane Lewis; three brothers, Todd, Michael and Timothy; and a niece, Ashley.

A memorial service will be 4 p.m. June 30 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.