Dec. 1, 1924 – June 7, 2017

TOPEKA — Maxine Miller died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Lexington Park Care Facility, Topeka. She was 92.

She was born Ruth Maxine Brecheisen Dec. 1, 1924, near Lyndon, the daughter of Clarence and Hallie McCreight Brecheisen. She lived all of her life near Lyndon until moving to Topeka in 2006.

She was a homemaker all of her life and also drove the school bus for Vassar Grade School, hauled water and was an Avon Representative. She was a graduate of Washburn University, studying history. She was a member of the Vassar United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the United Methodist Women and Red Hat Ladies at Atria Hearthstone, Topeka.

She married Robert O. Miller Dec. 27, 1957, at Vassar. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2007.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Hallie; a brother, Paul Brecheisen; and a sister, Edrie Peimann.

She is survived by three daughters, Terry Kramer and Mohammad El Khatatbeh, Lawrence, Dixie Dunlap and husband, Dale, Topeka, and Peggy Miller and Steve Scott, Lenexa; a brother, Charles Brecheisen, Topeka; four grandchildren, Jennifer Davin and husband, Eric, Ben Kramer, Melissa Kramer and Jill Armstrong and husband, Todd; three great-grandchildren, Maggie Armstrong, Hillary Armstrong and Blake Armstrong; and a great-great-granddaughter, Elia.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. June 12 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. June 11 at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar United Methodist Church, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

