July 21, 2001-June 28, 2017

McKenzie Lucille Hinck, 15, Carbondale, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 28, 2017, surrounded by her family.

McKenzie was born July 21, 2001, in Topeka, the daughter of Lonnie and Kimberly Shaw Hinck. She was home educated from preschool through tenth grade, and was a member of Cornerstone Family Schools. When McKenzie was in the eighth grade, she began taking online courses at Allen County Community College.

McKenzie was baptized at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Scranton. Later, she and her sister, Macy, were active in the music ministry. McKenzie enjoyed playing piano and violin, riding horses and spending time with family and friends. She is dearly loved and her bright blue eyes and beautiful smile will be remembered by all who knew her.

McKenzie is survived by her parents, Lonnie and Kimberly Hinck; siblings, Shelby, Macy, Brady, Riley and Presley; grandparents, Larry and Kandy Hinck, Susan Shaw and Rick and Diane Shaw; aunts and uncles, Brian Hinck (Nicole), Kristi Pickett (Randall), Holly Hinck, Kelli Shaw and Patrick Shaw (Sarah); and numerous cousins.

The rosary and visitation were Friday, June 30, 2017, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 302 Boyle Street, Scranton KS 66537.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Carbondale Attendance Center, 315 N 4th Street, Carbondale KS 66414. Burial was in Carbondale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lonnie and Kimberly Hinck, to be designated at a later date, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.