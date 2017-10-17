May 5, 1926 – Oct. 15, 2017

TOPEKA — Merle Marsh, Carbondale, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 91.

He was born May 5, 1926, at Brewster, Minn., the son of Clayton and Esther Kistner Marsh. He lived in the Overbrook and Carbondale communities since 1967.

He graduated from Sioux City Leeds High School in 1944. He was asked to come to St. Louis, Mo., to try out for the Cardinals, but he had already enlisted.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a tail gunner in a B-17 bomber. He worked as a terminal manager for Williams Pipeline for 42 years until his retirement in 1988.

He was inducted into the Iowa Fast Pitch Hall of Fame and was an avid sports participant and fan his entire life. He was a member of Overbrook United Methodist Church.

He married Grace Farley June 18, 1949 at Sioux City, Iowa. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Genna Forbes; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Rhoads; a brother, Forrest Marsh; and two sisters, Luella Nyreen and Maxine Haller.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kerry Marsh and wife, Deana, Topeka, and Bruce Marsh, Carbondale; a daughter, Tammy Forbes and husband, Don, Carbondale; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends one hour before services. Inurnment will be in the Carbondale Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon High School Honor Flight and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.