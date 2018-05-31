March 8, 1959 – April 21, 2018

TOPEKA — Michael John Hatton died April 21, 2018, at Topeka. He was 59.

He was born March 8, 1959. He graduated in 1977 from Taft High School, Lincoln City, Ore.

He had a love for culinary arts, music and the arts. After graduation he moved to Seattle to attend a culinary school and pursue a career as a chef. Later he moved to San Francisco where he met his partner Gabriel Stoner. He joined Gabe in creating and building Kinetic Art Sculptures and Mobiles at Osage City. Together they started Stoner/Hatton Mobiles, and were affectionately known as “The Mobileguys.” Examples of their mobiles can be seen in colleges, professional offices and large businesses like Bally’s Casino on the east coast and hundreds of galleries and homes.

After his partner died, Mike continued his love for cooking and worked in the food and beverage industry until his passing. He will be missed because of his positive attitude, loving smile, genuine joyful personality and his great cooking.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Knox, Lincoln City Ore., his father, Allan Hatton; stepmother, Carmina Hatton; two brothers, David and Rick Hatton; a half-sister, Jennifer Hatton-Dean; a half-brother, Matthew Hatton; and two nieces, Maya, Lily and Katelyn Hatton.

There will be a family gathering at a later date.