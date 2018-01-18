Died – Jan. 11, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Michael Wayne Everhart passed away at home Jan 11, 2018. He was 39.

He was born and raised in Ottawa. He lived there for part of his adult life.

He is survived by three daughters, Cherokee Everhart, Osage City, and Bianca Everhart and Kayliana Everhart, of the home; also of the home his significant other, Sarah White and her son, Levi; his mother, Christine (Miller) Houghton and stepfather, Richard, Osage City; his father, Harvey Joe Everhart and his significant other, Debbie, of Texas; a sister, Kelsey Jones and her significant other, Josh, Osage City; along with several cousins aunts and uncles; a niece and nephew; and his beloved dog Gracie.

Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City. The family will meet with friends ‪an hour before the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Everhart Children Educational Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66856.

