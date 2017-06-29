Nov. 5, 1936 – June 25, 2017

TOPEKA — Milan Harvey Knight died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at his home in Topeka. He was 80.

He was born Nov. 5, 1936, at Michigan Valley, the son of Milan and Letha Rose Knight. He grew up in Quenemo, where he graduated from Quenemo High School in 1954. He attended Emporia State University and Washburn University.

He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and then joined the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He attended Clark Business School in Topeka. He was an office manager for Dick Handy Motors, Emporia. He then worked as an accounting department manager for Famous Brands until his retirement.

He married Shirley Pinkston Aug. 19, 1961, at Quenemo. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milan and Letha; and a sister, Anna Rose Baber.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Dennis Knight and wife, Michel, Manhattan; six siblings, Joyce Long, Lawrence, Robert Knight and wife, Linda, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Ronald Knight and wife, Connie, Ottawa, Kaye Counts and husband, Bob, Victorville, Calif., Cheryl Weiss and husband, Mike, Ft. Worth, Texas, and Debra Harris and husband, Larry, Ottawa; and two granddaughters, Veronica and Courtney.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

